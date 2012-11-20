(Adds teams)
LISBON Nov 20 Benfica 2 Celtic 1 - Champions League Group G result
At the Luz stadium, Lisbon
Benfica: Ola John 7, Ezequiel Garay 71
Celtic: Giorgos Samaras 32
Halftime: 1-1
Benfica: 1-Artur; 34-Andre Almeida, 4-Luisao, 24-Ezequiel Garay, 25-Melgarejo; 15-Ola John, 21-Nemanja Matic (14-Maxi Pereira 78), 11-Lima (20-Nicolas Gaitan 75); 35-Enzo Perez, 7-Oscar Cardozo, 18-Eduardo Salvio (33-Jardel 92).
Celtic: 1-Fraser Forster; 23-Mikael Lustig, 6-Kelvin Wilson, 4-Efe Ambrose, 2-Adam Matthews; 8-Scott Brown (15-Kris Commons 64), 16-Joe Ledley (32-Tony Watt 80), 67-Victor Wanyama, 21-Charlie Mulgrew (33-Beram Kayal 46); 9-Giorgos Samaras, 88-Gary Hooper.
Referee: Viktor Kassai (Hungary). (Compiled by Josh Reich)