Soccer-English FA Cup 4th round result
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Result from the English FA Cup 4th Round replay match on Wednesday 4th Round, replay Wednesday, February 8 Leicester City - Derby County (II) 3-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
Sept 14 (adds teams)
Benfica 1 Manchester United 1 - Champions League Group C result:
At the Luz stadium
Scorers:
Benfica: Oscar Cardozo 24
Manchester United: Ryan Giggs 42
Halftime: 1-1
Benfica: 1-Artur; 14-Maxi Pereira, 4-Luisao, 24-Ezequiel Garay, 3-Emerson; 5-Ruben Amorim (9-Nolito 56), 6-Javi Garcia, 28-Axel Witsel; 10-Pablo Aimar (21-Nemanja Matic 75), 7-Oscar Cardozo, 20-Nicolas Gaitan (8-Bruno Cesar 90+1).
Manchester United: 34-Anders Lindegaard; 20-Fabio (4-Phil Jones 78), 6-Jonny Evans, 12-Chris Smalling, 3-Patrice Evra; 11-Ryan Giggs, 16-Michael Carrick, 24-Darren Fletcher (14-Javier Hernandez 69), 13-Park Ji-Sung, 10-Wayne Rooney, 25-Antonio Valencia (17-Nani 69)
Referee: Damir Skomina (Slovenia) (Editing by Dave Thompson)
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Result from the English FA Cup 4th Round replay match on Wednesday 4th Round, replay Wednesday, February 8 Leicester City - Derby County (II) 3-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
Feb 8 Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has played down talk that Chelsea have an advantage over their Premier League rivals by not playing in Europe this season, saying it is harder to maintain momentum when they do not play as regularly.
Feb 8 Liverpool can learn a thing or two from Chelsea such as the Premier League leaders' ability to grind out results even when they are not playing at their best, midfielder Adam Lallana has said.