ISTANBUL Nov 1 A stunning strike from Marek Hamsik cancelled out Ricardo Quaresma's penalty as Napoli forced a 1-1 draw at Besiktas on Tuesday to stay on course for the last 16 of the Champions League.

Portugal winger Quaresma crashed the ball in from the spot in the 78th minute after Nikola Maksimovic handled but captain Hamsik replied four minutes later with a rasping drive from outside the area.

Napoli dominated possession and could have avenged their 3-2 defeat by Besiktas two weeks ago but Lorenzo Insigne and substitute Dries Mertens fluffed chances in injury time.

The Italians are top of Group B with seven points from four games while Besiktas have six.

Benfica, third on four points, host bottom club Dynamo Kiev later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Tony Jimenez)