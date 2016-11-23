Soccer-Former F1 giant Lopez completes Lille takeover
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
ISTANBUL Nov 23 Besiktas hit back from three goals behind at halftime, scoring twice in the last 10 minutes to force a 3-3 draw with Benfica in an enthralling Champions League game on Wednesday.
The Portuguese champions raced to a 3-0 lead in 31 minutes, helped by a sublime effort from Nelson Semedo and a bizarre goal by Ljubomir Fejsa who scored after the ball hit the woodwork three times.
Cenk Tosun pulled Besikas back into the game with a scissors kick, Ricardo Quaresma converted a penalty seven minutes from time and Vincent Aboubakar, like Quaresma a former player for Benfica's arch-rivals Porto, equalised in the 89th minute.
The draw left Benfica with eight points from five games in Group B and Besiktas on seven alongside Napoli who were at home to Dynamo Kiev later on Wednesday. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
BARCELONA, Jan 26 Part of Sevilla's ground could be closed for one game as the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF)'s continues its crackdown on offensive chanting, the club said on Thursday.
BERLIN, Jan 26 Central defender Neven Subotic joined Cologne on loan from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday after falling out of favour at his parent club.