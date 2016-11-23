ISTANBUL Nov 23 Besiktas hit back from three goals behind at halftime, scoring twice in the last 10 minutes to force a 3-3 draw with Benfica in an enthralling Champions League game on Wednesday.

The Portuguese champions raced to a 3-0 lead in 31 minutes, helped by a sublime effort from Nelson Semedo and a bizarre goal by Ljubomir Fejsa who scored after the ball hit the woodwork three times.

Cenk Tosun pulled Besikas back into the game with a scissors kick, Ricardo Quaresma converted a penalty seven minutes from time and Vincent Aboubakar, like Quaresma a former player for Benfica's arch-rivals Porto, equalised in the 89th minute.

The draw left Benfica with eight points from five games in Group B and Besiktas on seven alongside Napoli who were at home to Dynamo Kiev later on Wednesday. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Pritha Sarkar)