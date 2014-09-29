Sept 29 When Athletic Bilbao fought back from a goal down to beat Napoli 3-1 in late August and book a place in the Champions League group stage the celebrations at their San Mames stadium suggested good times were about to roll.

Fast forward a month and the Basque club, appearing in the group phase of Europe's elite club competition for only a second time, are floundering in La Liga and seem a pale shadow of the team that saw off the Italians in such swashbuckling style.

They are five games without a win in all competitions, their worst run since the 2012-2013 season, and have failed to score in four of their last five games, including Saturday's 0-0 La Liga draw at home to Eibar which left them in 16th with a solitary win in six matches this term and four defeats.

The pressure and physical challenges of competing on both domestic and continental fronts may be taking a toll.

Bilbao drew this month's opening Champions League Group H game at home to Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 and have a chance on Tuesday to reignite their season at Belarussian side BATE, who were thrashed 6-0 at Porto in their opener.

"Winning is always therapeutic," Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde said at a news conference in Minsk on Monday.

"But BATE will be thinking the same thing," added the 50-year-old Spaniard. "We need the three points."

Bilbao's struggles are in part due to the club regularly having to part with their best players when they are inevitably lured away by Europe's richest clubs.

Those who have moved on in recent years include striker Fernando Llorente (Juventus) and midfielders Javi Martinez (Bayern Munich) and Ander Herrera (Manchester United).

Bilbao perhaps find it harder than most to replace such talent as they still maintain the policy of only fielding players of Basque origin, which makes their ability to compete at the highest level even more impressive.

Valverde, who led Bilbao to a creditable fourth place in La Liga last season and is also from the region, is in his second term in charge at the club.

A tenacious former Bilbao striker who was known as 'Txingurri' in Basque (worker ant), he had successful stints at Espanyol and Olympiakos Piraeus before returning to coach his home club in June last year.

Whatever happens on Tuesday, Bilbao must immediately switch focus back to La Liga as they have a daunting trip to play Real Madrid on Sunday.

Bilbao reached the final of the Europa League in 2012-13 and finished fourth in their group on their previous Champions League appearance in 1998-99. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)