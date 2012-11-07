Soccer-Silva can keep Hull in Premier League, says Maloney
Feb 27 Manager Marco Silva has given Hull City a renewed belief that they can secure their Premier League status for the next season, midfielder Shaun Maloney has said.
Nov 7 Braga 1 Manchester United 3 - Champions League Group H result
At Estadio Municipal de Braga, Portugal.
Scorers:
Braga: Alan 49pen
Manchester United: Robin van Persie 80, Wayne Rooney 84pen, Javier Hernandez 90+2
Halftime: 0-0
Teams:
Braga: 33-Beto; 25-Leandro Salino, 4-Nuno Andre Coelho, 44-Douglao, 20-Elderson (29-Ze Luis 91); 5-Ruben Amorim (10-Helder Barbosa 85), 27-Custodio, 45-Hugo Viana (8-Mossoro 86), 30-Alan, 14-Ruben Micael; 17-Eder.
Manchester United: 1-David de Gea; 3-Patrice Evra, 6-Jonny Evans (5-Rio Ferdinand 57), 12-Chris Smalling, 7-Antonio Valencia; 8-Anderson, 11-Ryan Giggs, 17-Nani (2-Rafael 73); 10-Wayne Rooney, 14-Javier Hernandez, 19-Danny Welbeck (20-Robin Van Persie 64)
Referee: Felix Brych (Germany) (Compiled by Daniel Alvarenga)
Feb 27 Everton manager Ronald Koeman has urged his side to make a late push for the Champions League qualification spots but at the same time be wary of the teams below them in the Premier League.
Feb 27 The Leicester City squad have found an unlikely ally in Juergen Klopp after the Liverpool manager said that the club's board were likely responsible for Claudio Ranieri's sacking and that the concept of 'player power' was often exaggerated.