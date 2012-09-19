Sept 19 Braga 0 CFR Cluj 2 - Champions League Group H result
At Estadio Municipal de Braga, Portugal.
Scorer: Rafael Bastos 19, 34
Halftime: 0-2
Teams:
Braga: 33-Beto; 25-Leandro Salino (9-Paulo Cesar 70), 4-Nuno Andre Coelho, 26-Paulo Vinicius, 21-Ismaily; 27-Custodio, 45-Hugo Viana (29-Zé Luis 64); 30-Alan (10-Helder Barbosa 46), 8-Mossoro, 14-Ruben Micael; 17-Eder.
Cluj: 1-Mario Felgueiras; 3-Ivo Pinto, 20-Cadu, 24-Ionut Rada, 45-Camora; 6-Gabriel Muresan, 25-Luis Alberto (23-Nicolas Godemeche 65), 8-Laszlo Sepsi; 16-Rafael Bastos (30-Rui Pedro 79), 99-Modou Sougou (31-Matias Aguirregaray 46), 9-Pantelis Kapetanos.
Referee: Peter Rasmussen (Denmark) (Edited by Tom Pilcher)