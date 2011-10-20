MILAN Oct 20 BATE Borisov's Brazilian playmaker
Renan Bressan said he would jump at the chance to play for
Belarus if he was selected next year.
The 22-year-old, top scorer in the Belarus Premier League
last season, will complete five years in the country in
December, making him eligible for the national side under FIFA
rules.
"I would play, why not?" Bressan told Reuters after his side
lost 2-0 to AC Milan in the Champions League at San Siro on
Wednesday.
"I know it's the dream of every player to represent Brazil
but they already have a lot of players and to play for the
(Belarus) national team could help my career.
"Belarus welcomed me with open arms and so I would be
delighted to represent the country," added Bressan, who already
has citizenship.
Hundreds of Brazilian players have moved to Eastern Europe
in the last few years and the story has ended in tears for many
who were unable to adapt.
Stories abound of players who failed to learn the language,
could not withstand the cold, missed life on the beach or longed
for their diet of steak, black beans and rice.
Bressan is a relatively rare success story.
One of only two Brazilians in a club squad made up almost
entirely of Belarus players, he speaks fluent Russian and
regards playing in temperatures of minus 15 Celsius as a minor
inconvenience.
FAMILY HELP
"I really wanted to play in Europe," he said. "I had lots of
difficulties with the cold, the food, the language but I was
strong and my family helped me.
"I have been there five years and everything is fine. Of
course, it was difficult at first but you have to learn to cope.
"It's a bit cold, I miss the beach a bit and Brazilian food
but what can I do? It's life."
Bressan, who has never played for a top club in Brazil,
impressed a Ukrainian agent in a trial match organised in Brazil
when he was a teenager and was eventually sold to Gomel, another
Belarus club.
He spent three seasons there before joining BATE last
season.
Some of his friends were astounded, he said, but he saw it
as preferable to chancing his luck with thousands of other
players for a place at a Brazilian club.
"Brazil is complicated, there's lots of competition, lots of
players, it's difficult to get a place in a top team and on top
of that, there are clubs who don't pay.
"When I came to Belarus, everything worked out, my wages
were paid on time. Of course, I still have a dream of playing
there one day."
The thought of playing against Brazil in an international
does not worry him. "I would play, a lot of players do it," he
said. "It's a normal situation. I would play without problems."
