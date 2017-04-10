Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
April 10 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first legs (1845 GMT):
Juventus v Barcelona
* The two sides last met in the Champions League final in 2015 which Barca won 3-1
* Barca are in the quarter-finals for the 10th season in a row
* Juventus have not lost a European match at home since April 2013 when Bayern Munich beat them 2-0
* Juventus are unbeaten in the Champions League this season
* Barcelona have lost two of their last three away games in the competition
* Barcelona have won eight of their 11 two-legged ties against Italian clubs
Borussia Dortmund v Monaco
* Dortmund host Monaco in the first competitive fixture between the two sides.
* Dortmund have only been beaten at home by a French side on one previous occasion -- Marseille in December 2011.
* Monaco are making their fourth appearance in the Champions League quarter-finals
* Dortmund are featuring in the last eight for the third time in the last five seasons.
* Dortmund have won three and lost seven of their last 10 matches in the Champions League knockout stages.
* Monaco have the worst defensive record of all the quarter-finalists, having conceded 13 this season.
* Monaco have not reached the semi-finals since 2004, when they went on to reach the final. (Reporting by Brian Homewood and Ed Dove; Editing by Ian Chadband)
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17