LONDON May 16 Bayern Munich clearly outshine
Champions League final opponents Chelsea when it comes to
balancing the books, an issue that will increasingly shape
European soccer in seasons to come.
Bayern, who have won Europe's elite club competition four
times, pride themselves on having made a profit for 19 years in
a row while loss-making London club Chelsea remain reliant on
the deep pockets of Russian oligarch owner Roman Abramovich as
they bid for a first Champions League title.
"The Bundesliga has created a sustainable model, something
that ensures that clubs can finance their spending," said
Emmanuel Hembert of global management consultancy A.T. Kearney.
"The English Premier League clubs have been very
commercially astute. They are good at indentifying opportunities
and developing revenues but the issue for them is more on the
side of cost control," he added.
English clubs will have to mend their ways over coming
seasons as European soccer's governing body UEFA applies new
rules meaning teams must move towards break-even or risk
exclusion from its elite competitions.
The English have a lot of ground to make up. Chelsea lost
67.7 million pounds ($108.6 million) in their last full
financial year, while newly crowned champions Manchester City
were in the red to the tune of almost 200 million pounds.
Bayern say they are already compliant with UEFA rules. They
have little choice.
The Bundesliga has long had regulations in place forcing
teams to balance their budgets. German clubs cannot be
bankrolled by a foreign billionaire because no individual can
own a majority of a club.
COMMERCIAL POWER
It would be wrong to portray the Bavarians as some kind of
sporting poor relation.
Although more than 80 percent owned by ordinary members,
German sportswear company Adidas and Volkswagen's luxury
carmaker Audi provide heavyweight business backing, with nine
percent stakes and members on the supervisory board.
Adidas are on to a winner on Saturday whatever happens as
they are also Chelsea's kit supplier.
Bayern placed fourth and Chelsea sixth in terms of turnover
in the latest financial money league from business services
group Deloitte.
Bayern generated more revenue from commercial activities
such as sponsorship than any other club. For Chelsea, by
contrast, media supplied almost half of all revenues.
Bayern will profit in years to come from a much enhanced TV
rights deal the Bundesliga signed last month, although it still
trails the English Premier League in this regard.
Bayern are in the rare position of enjoying home advantage
on Saturday, their 69,000 seater Allianz Arena having been
chosen to host the game before they reached the final.
Abramovich would be forgiven for casting an envious glance
around the stadium, built for the 2006 World Cup and offering
business class comfort for corporate clients and safe standing
areas for hard-core fans.
GERMAN EXAMPLE
Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium, their home for 107 years,
is long on history but short on space at under 42,000 seats.
The club says it must expand or move and recently put in a
bid to buy the abandoned Battersea power station site on the
banks of the Thames.
English fans irritated by the cost of Premier League soccer
often cite Germany as an example to emulate.
"The Bundesliga is becoming more commercial too. Ticket
prices have been raised but on average it's still less than half
of what you pay in England," said Antonia Hagemann, head of
European development at Supporters Direct.
"The average age of people going to the stadiums is much
lower," added Hagemann, whose organisation seeks to promote
sustainable ownership of sports clubs via fan and community
involvement.
"Fans in Germany are not just seen as consumers. They also
own their clubs and that gives them a different identity."
($1 = 0.6235 British pounds)
