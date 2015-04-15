MADRID, April 15 Atletico Madrid captain Gabi has called on UEFA to act if there is evidence Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal bit Atletico forward Mario Mandzukic in Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final, first leg.

Carvajal, who could in any case be sanctioned by European soccer's governing body over a punch he threw at Mandzukic during the same incident in the second half of the 0-0 draw at the Calderon, strongly denied trying to bite the Croatia international on the arm.

Footage published on social media showed Carvajal's mouth made contact with Mandzukic's arm as they tangled off the ball but it was impossible to tell conclusively if he had sunk his teeth into it.

"Seeing after the match that I have been accused of biting a rival player I want to make it clear that I did not bite anyone, nor did I try to," the Spain right back told reporters.

Speaking later to Spanish radio, Gabi said if evidence of a bite was clear UEFA should act.

"I can't judge the incident but if UEFA study the images and see something they should take action," Gabi said.

"They are unpleasant incidents and if the footage is so clear then perhaps the (UEFA disciplinary) committee should step in," he added.

Real already have left back Marcelo suspended for next Wednesday's second leg at the Bernabeu after he was booked late in the game and losing Carvajal as well would be a blow to the holders' hopes of making the semi-finals. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)