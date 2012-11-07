GLASGOW Nov 7 Victor Wanyama and Tony Watt scored each side of halftime to earn Celtic a memorable 2-1 victory over Barcelona in their Champions League Group G clash at Celtic Park on Wednesday.

Kenyan midfielder Wanyama headed past Victor Valdes in the 21st minute with Celtic's only effort of the first half while Lionel Messi and Alexis Sanchez were both denied by the woodwork.

Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster repulsed Messi in the second period before Watt latched on to a long clearance from Forster to score in the 83rd minute.

Messi netted in the first minute of extra time but it was too late for Barcelona who slipped to just their second defeat under Tito Vilanova. (Reporting by Graham Chase; Editing by John Mehaffey)