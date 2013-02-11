Feb 11 Celtic are confident of creating an upset in their Champions League last-16 tie against Juventus despite going into the tie as underdogs, manager Neil Lennon said on Monday.

The Italian champions travel to Glasgow for the first leg on Tuesday and Lennon is in an upbeat mood,

"We go into the tie as underdogs but nothing is going to be decided at the end of 90 minutes," he told reporters.

Celtic beat La Liga leaders Barcelona in the group stages roared on by a raucous crowd at Celtic Park.

"It is the only show around, a European night at Celtic Park," Lennon added.

"It will be a fantastic football arena, for me one of the best atmospheres in world football, never mind European football and it is for our supporters."

Lennon said he was delighted to bring big European games back to the home ground of the Scottish champions.

"Obviously the players will play their part but to bring these nights back to the club is something that means a lot to me and anyone who has experienced a Champions League night here before will know what I am referring to," he said.

Juventus have quality strikers including Mirko Vucinic, Fabio Quagliarella, Sebastian Giovinco and Nicolas Anelka and one of the world's best midfielders in Andrea Pirlo.

"The one who has caught my eye is Alessandro Matri, he looks an excellent young player," Lennon said.

"They are very strong in midfield. Arturo Vidal is playing very well currently, Paul Pogba and Claudio Marchisio, these are class players including Andrea Pirlo who is still one of the finest midfield players in the world.

"But it would be dangerous to under-estimate Celtic. We have proved already this season that we can be a match for anyone." (Writing by Ed Osmond, editing by John Mehaffey)