Oct 22 Celtic earned a 2-1 win over Ajax Amsterdam with goals either side of halftime on Tuesday, their first points in Champions League Group H after two defeats.

The Dutch side, who failed to take a number of excellent chances, were incensed by the penalty awarded just before the interval when Anthony Stokes went down in the box after a collision. James Forrest scored from the spot.

Beram Kayal doubled the lead nine minutes into the second period with a deflected shot from outside the area. Celtic's Nir Biton was sent off in the final stages for a late tackle on Thulani Serero and Lasse Schoene scored for Ajax in injury time.

Celtic have three points in Group H and Ajax one. The 1-1 draw between Milan and Barcelona leaves the Italians with five points and Barcelona seven. (Reporting by Robert Woodward; Editing by Rex Gowar)