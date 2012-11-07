Soccer-Silva can keep Hull in Premier League, says Maloney
Feb 27 Manager Marco Silva has given Hull City a renewed belief that they can secure their Premier League status for the next season, midfielder Shaun Maloney has said.
Nov 7 Celtic 2 Barcelona 1 - Champions League Group G result
At Celtic Park, Glasgow
Scorers:
Celtic: Victor Wanyama 21, Tony Watt 83
Barcelona: Lionel Messi 90+1
Halftime: 1-0
Teams:
Celtic: 1-Fraser Forster; 23-Mikael Lustig (32-Tony Watt 72), 6-Kelvin Wilson, 4-Efe Ambrose, 2-Adam Matthews; 15-Kris Commons, 67-Victor Wanyama, 16-Joe Ledley, 21-Charlie Mulgrew; 9-Giorgos Samaras (33-Beram Kayal 79), 7-Miku
Barcelona: 1-Victor Valdes; 21-Daniel Alves, 15-Marc Bartra (3-Gerard Pique 72), 14-Javier Mascherano, 18-Jordi Alba; 6-Xavi, 25-Alex Song (4-Cesc Fabregas 71), 8-Andres Iniesta; 9-Alexis Sanchez (7-David Villa 66), 10-Lionel Messi, 17-Pedro
Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (Netherlands) (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
Feb 27 Manager Marco Silva has given Hull City a renewed belief that they can secure their Premier League status for the next season, midfielder Shaun Maloney has said.
Feb 27 Everton manager Ronald Koeman has urged his side to make a late push for the Champions League qualification spots but at the same time be wary of the teams below them in the Premier League.
Feb 27 The Leicester City squad have found an unlikely ally in Juergen Klopp after the Liverpool manager said that the club's board were likely responsible for Claudio Ranieri's sacking and that the concept of 'player power' was often exaggerated.