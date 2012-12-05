(Adds teams)
Dec 5 Celtic 2 Spartak Moscow 1 - Champions League Group G result
At Celtic Park, Glasgow.
Scorers:
Celtic: Gary Hooper 21, Kris Commons 81pen
Spartak Moscow: Ari 39
Red card: Kim Kallstrom (Spartak Moscow) 88
Halftime: 1-1
Teams:
Celtic: 1-Fraser Forster; 23-Mikael Lustig (2-Adam Matthews 71), 6-Kelvin Wilson, 4-Efe Ambrose, 3-Emilio Izaguirre; 8-Scott Brown (16-Joe Ledley 85), 15-Kris Commons, 33-Beram Kayal (11-Lassad Nouioui 73), 21-Charlie Mulgrew; 9-Giorgos Samaras, 88-Gary Hooper
Spartak Moscow: 30-Sergei Pesyakov; 2-Juan Insaurralde, 17-Marek Suchy, 23-Dmitry Kombarov; 7-Kirill Kombarov, 6-Rafael Carioca, 21-Kim Kallstrom, 19-Jose Jurado; 9-Ari (8-Aiden McGeady 61), 29-Emmanuel Emenike, 10-Artem Dzyuba
Referee: Felix Brych (Germany)
(Writing by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Tom Pilcher)