GLASGOW Feb 12 Teams for Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg between Celtic and Juventus at Celtic Park:
Celtic: 1-Fraser Forster; 23-Mikael Lustig, 6-Kelvin Wilson, 4-Efe Ambrose, 3-Emilio Izaguirre; 49-James Forrest; 8-Scott Brown, 67-Victor Wanyama, 21-Charlie Mulgrew; 15-Kris Commons, 88-Gary Hooper
Juventus: 1-Gianluigi Buffon; 15-Andrea Barzagli, 19-Leonardo Bonucci, 4-Martin Caceres; 26-Stephan Lichtsteiner, 23-Arturo Vidal, 21-Andrea Pirlo, 8-Claudio Marchisio, 13-Federico Peluso; 32-Alessandro Matri, 9-Mirko Vucinic
Referee: Alberto Undiano Mallenco (Spain)
(Compiled by Mark Meadows)