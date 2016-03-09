LONDON, March 9 Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored the winner in Paris St Germain's 2-1 victory over Chelsea on Wednesday that sent the French team into the Champions League quarter-finals.

PSG, who won the first leg of the last-16 tie 2-1 in Paris, reached the last eight for the fourth successive season 4-2 on aggregate after having the upper hand for most of a compelling match.

They went ahead in the 16th minute when Angel Di Maria found Ibrahimovic, sent off in the first half when the sides clashed at the same stage a year ago, wide on the right. The Swedish striker's cross eluded the Chelsea defence for Adrian Rabiot to tap in.

Chelsea hit back with a superbly constructed equaliser when Diego Costa checked past Thiago Silva to fire wide of Kevin Trapp after 27 minutes, but Chelsea lost their cutting edge when Costa went off injured on the hour and seven minutes later Ibrahimovic turned in Di Maria's cross from close range.

