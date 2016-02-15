LONDON Feb 15 Chelsea captain John Terry has been ruled out of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Paris St Germain after failing to recover from injury, the Premier League club said.

"The squad set off for France this afternoon... (but) John Terry has not travelled due to a minor problem with his hamstring and ligament," the club said on their website (www.chelseafc.com) on Monday.

The 35-year-old defender, who could leave Chelsea at the end of the season, came off during Saturday's 5-1 victory against Newcastle after landing awkwardly following an aerial challenge.

Despite showing up for a training session on Monday, Terry did not travel with the rest of the team for the last-16 first leg tie.

Chelsea's chances of qualifying for the Champions League next season rest almost solely on them winning the competition as they are 12th in the Premier League, 14 points behind fourth-placed Manchester City.

They play French champions PSG away on Tuesday with the second leg at Stamford Bridge on March 9. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by John Stonestreet)