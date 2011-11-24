LONDON Nov 24 Chelsea goalkeeper Petr
Cech said the players, not under-fire young manager Andre
Villas-Boas, must shoulder the blame for the team's dramatic
form slump.
The London club lost for the third time in five games on
Wednesday, going down 2-1 at Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions
League.
Portuguese Villas-Boas, 34, took over when the experienced
Carlo Ancelotti was sacked in the close season but his tactics
and team selections are starting to come in for widespread
criticism.
"The manager is not on the pitch, we are on the pitch and we
are making mistakes," Cech told the club's
website(www.chelseafc.com) on Thursday. "He cannot do anything
about individual mistakes while he is standing by the bench.
"The players are to blame and we know it. There are no
excuses."
Chelsea have never failed to progress beyond the group stage
in the competition but the heat will be on the Stamford Bridge
club when they host Valencia on Dec. 6.
The defeat at Leverkusen means Villas-Boas's men need a
victory or a goalless draw against the Spaniards in their final
Group E game to seal a place in the first knockout round.
Leverkusen are already through.
STOPPAGE TIME
Didier Drogba gave Chelsea the lead before Leverkusen fought
back with goals from Eren Derdiyok and Manuel Friedrich, the
winner coming in stoppage time.
"We can't really wonder how we lost because we didn't kill
the game off and we repeated the same mistakes," said Cech. "We
have been talking recently about the same mistakes --
concentration and little details when we don't clear the ball.
"I think we need to be much more aggressive in terms of
defending ... we have to make sure this is the last time it
happens."
The Czech goalkeeper has been blamed in some quarters for
Leverkusen's late winner but he said Friedrich's header was
simply unstoppable as the ball dipped just under the bar.
"It was too good," said Cech. "I tried to reach it but I
couldn't and that was the reason the goal went in.
"We have put ourselves in a difficult situation ... but that
is the way it is. We are one of the top teams in Europe and this
is not a situation we want to be in."
Chelsea, who won the Premier League in 2010 but are down in
fifth place this season after losing four out of their 12
matches, will try to bounce back with a home win over
Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.
