LONDON Nov 2 Chelsea have condemned a section
of their fans who taunted Queens Park Rangers defender Anton
Ferdinand during the 1-1 draw with Racing Genk in the Champions
League.
John Terry, the Chelsea and England captain, is being
investigated by police over allegations of racist abuse against
the Rangers player and some supporters chanted 'Anton Ferdinand
you know what you are' in Belgium on Tuesday night.
"It (the chanting) was wholly inappropriate and we don't
condone it," a spokesman for the London club told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Chelsea went 1-0 up with a 26th-minute goal from midfielder
Ramires and then missed a first-half penalty through defender
David Luiz.
Genk earned a share of the spoils after Jelle Vossen
equalised from close range in the 61st minute.
Chelsea have a two-point lead over Bayer Leverkusen at the
top of Group E.
