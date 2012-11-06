LONDON Nov 6 England left back Ashley Cole will miss holders Chelsea's Champions League Group E game at home to Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday because of a hamstring injury.

Cole will be replaced by his young understudy Ryan Bertrand who played on the left side of midfield in the penalty shootout win over Bayern Munich in last season's final.

"Ashley Cole won't be available tomorrow, he has a problem with his hamstring, shouldn't be out for long," coach Roberto Di Matteo told reporters on Tuesday.

"Ryan Bertrand has always performed well for us when he's played and I have full confidence he will play a great game." (Reporting by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ed Osmond)