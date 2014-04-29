LONDON, April 29 Chelsea were handed a quadruple fitness boost ahead of Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid when Eden Hazard, Petr Cech, John Terry and Samuel Eto'o took part in training on Tuesday.

Midfielder Hazard, named on Sunday as the English PFA young player of the year, and forward Eto'o missed the 0-0 first-leg draw with calf and knee problems respectively, while goalkeeper Cech and defender Terry went off injured at the Vicente Calderon.

"Training underway at Cobham. Petr Cech, John Terry, Eden Hazard and Samuel Eto'o involved," the club said on Twitter.

The return of the creative Hazard after three weeks on the sidelines would be a major boost given the defensive nature of the first leg in which both sides failed to score.

Cech was initially expected to be out for the rest of the season after damaging his shoulder and Terry suffered a twisted ankle. (Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Ed Osmond)