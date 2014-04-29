Soccer-Chicago Fire sign Schweinsteiger from Man United - report
March 21 Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger is set to join Major League Soccer club Chicago Fire, the Chicago Tribune has reported.
LONDON, April 29 Chelsea were handed a quadruple fitness boost ahead of Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid when Eden Hazard, Petr Cech, John Terry and Samuel Eto'o took part in training on Tuesday.
Midfielder Hazard, named on Sunday as the English PFA young player of the year, and forward Eto'o missed the 0-0 first-leg draw with calf and knee problems respectively, while goalkeeper Cech and defender Terry went off injured at the Vicente Calderon.
"Training underway at Cobham. Petr Cech, John Terry, Eden Hazard and Samuel Eto'o involved," the club said on Twitter.
The return of the creative Hazard after three weeks on the sidelines would be a major boost given the defensive nature of the first leg in which both sides failed to score.
Cech was initially expected to be out for the rest of the season after damaging his shoulder and Terry suffered a twisted ankle. (Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Ed Osmond)
March 21 Crystal Palace defender James Tomkins has given credit to manager Sam Allardyce for the team's recent revival after a third consecutive Premier League victory without conceding a goal bolstered their chances of avoiding relegation.
March 21 Manchester City can go a long way to securing a Champions League spot for next season with a win at Arsenal when the Premier League resumes after the international break, defender Bacary Sagna has said.