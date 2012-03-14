LONDON, March 14 Chelsea's old guard
masterminded one of the club's greatest European escapes to
reach the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday, beating
Napoli 4-1 after extra time at Stamford Bridge to edge an
electrifying tie 5-4 on aggregate.
Serbian Branislav Ivanovic smashed home the winning goal in
the 105th minute of an enthralling clash to keep the English
flag flying in the competition after both Manchester clubs and
Arsenal had fallen by the wayside.
Trailing 3-1 from the first leg, it was Chelsea's 30
somethings who provided the inspiration. Didier Drogba opened
the scoring and captain John Terry's header made it 2-0 just
after the interval only for Napoli to regain the advantage
through Gokhan Inler's low drive.
Frank Lampard's penalty 15 minutes from time made it 4-4 on
aggregate to send the tie into extra time and it was the
34-year-old Drogba who again showed his class, providing the
perfect cut back for Ivanovic to send Chelsea through and keep
their dream of a first Champions League triumph alive.
