By Mike Collett
| LONDON, April 5
LONDON, April 5 By Mike Collett
LONDON, April 5 Chelsea will face Barcelona in
their sixth, and arguably toughest, Champions League semi-final
in nine years knowing that another failure could close the door
on their hopes of even playing in the competition next season.
The Londoners went through with a 3-1 aggregate success
against Benfica in the quarter-finals after a jittery 2-1 home
win on Wednesday and will face the holders and favourites for a
place in the Munich final.
Chelsea, who have won only one of their previous five semis,
were largely ponderous against a Benfica side who played for
most of the match with 10 men after stand-in skipper Maxi
Pereira was sent off after 40 minutes.
A Frank Lampard penalty had Chelsea in control but Benfica
made it 1-1 on the night through Javi Garcia after 85 minutes
and after they missed a great chance for a second, which would
have put them through on away goals, Raul Meireles scored the
winner to set up a rematch of their controversial 2009 semi when
an outplayed Barcelona went through at the death.
At stake for Chelsea is a place in the final against either
Real Madrid or Bayern Munich with the spectre of a probable
taste of the Europa League next season if they fail to win the
competition for the first time.
Chelsea are currently fifth in the Premier League -- five
points behind their London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur,
who they also meet in an FA Cup semi-final on April 15, three
days before the first leg of their Barcelona semi-final.
They have a harder run-in than either Arsenal or Spurs with
away matches against Arsenal and Liverpool and a home match
against Newcastle United to come among their seven remaining
league games.
There is pressure from behind too as Newcastle are in
excellent form right now and level on points with Chelsea in the
battle for the all-important top four places.
While their results have improved since Roberto di Matteo
took over as caretaker coach following the sacking of Andre
Villas-Boas a month ago with seven wins in nine matches,
Chelsea's form has not significantly altered as Wednesday night
proved.
With the cushion of the early goal and against 10 men they
had the chance to turn on the style and produce a
confidence-enhancing performance. Instead, as Di Matteo said
afterwards, they lacked sparkle and made life very hard for
themselves by failing to score a second goal to kill off
Benfica, who in contrast, were full of flair and invention.
To their credit, Chelsea have done something that only
Barcelona can match in recent times -- reaching their sixth
semi-final in nine seasons, but as their Spanish winger Juan
Mata admitted afterwards, they will need to play far better
against Barca to remain in the competition.
"Everyone knows they are the best team in the world right
now but anything can happen over the two legs. I think we can
beat them, but we will need to be sharper and play better to
achieve that result, but I believe we are capable," he said.
Benfica coach Jorge Jesus gave Chelsea little chance against
the reigning European champions, who are bidding to become the
first team since AC Milan in 1990 to lift the European Cup in
successive seasons.
"I cannot understand how they have gone through and we are
out," he told reporters."
"What hurts me is that we have knocked out better teams than
this Chelsea, that's what leaves me with a certain sense of
revolt. I may be wrong but I believe Chelsea have no chance
against Barcelona."
That's a view shared by Chelsea's former manager Jose
Mourinho, whose Real Madrid side will face either Barcelona or
Chelsea in the final in Munich on May 19 if they beat Bayern in
their semi-final.
Mourinho said after his side knocked out APOEL Nicosia 8-2
on aggregate on Wednesday that if Real reached the final he
expected them to play Barcelona.
"Barcelona aren't the favourites, they are
super-favourites," he said.
"Let me be honest, I don't think the final will be a Real
Madrid v Chelsea final. It could be Bayern or Barcelona, I just
don't think it will be Real Madrid v Chelsea and we know why."
(Editing by ; to query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)