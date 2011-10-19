LONDON Oct 19 Chelsea equalled their biggest
win in the Champions League when they brushed aside the
ineffective challenge of injury-hit Belgian champions Racing
Genk for an effortless 5-0 victory at Stamford Bridge on
Wednesday.
Two goals from Fernando Torres and one each from Raul
Meireles, Branislav Ivanovic and substitute Salomon Kalou put
Chelsea in command of Group E and they will almost certainly
take their place in the knockout rounds with another win over
Genk in the return leg on Nov. 1.
Meireles fired Chelsea in front after eight minutes and they
doubled their lead when Torres, currently suspended from
domestic matches, scored three minutes later.
The Spaniard headed in the third after 27 minutes and
Ivanovic headed in a rare goal three minutes before the break to
make it 4-0.
Kalou made it 5-0 when he fired in from point-blank range
just two minutes after replacing Frank Lampard to give Chelsea
their biggest Champions League win at the Bridge and equal their
biggest victory in the competition, 5-0 at Galatsaray in 1999.
Genk, missing three injured defenders and their influential
captain David Hubert offered no threat to the Chelsea defence
and their most memorable contribution to the night was their
garish crimson strip.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Martyn Herman)