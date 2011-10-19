(Adds detail)
By Mike Collett
LONDON Oct 19 Chelsea equalled their biggest
win in the Champions League when they brushed aside the
ineffective challenge of injury-hit Belgian champions Racing
Genk for an effortless 5-0 victory at Stamford Bridge on
Wednesday.
Two goals from Fernando Torres and one each from Raul
Meireles, Branislav Ivanovic and substitute Salomon Kalou put
Chelsea in command of Group E and they will almost certainly
take their place in the knockout rounds with another win over
Genk in the return leg on Nov. 1.
Meireles fired Chelsea in front after eight minutes and they
doubled their lead when Torres, currently suspended from
domestic matches, scored three minutes later.
The Spaniard headed in the third after 27 minutes and
Ivanovic headed in a rare goal three minutes before the break to
make it 4-0.
Kalou made it 5-0 when he fired in from point-blank range
just two minutes after replacing Frank Lampard to give Chelsea
their biggest Champions League win at the Bridge and equal their
biggest victory in the competition, 5-0 at Galatsaray in 1999.
Genk, missing three injured defenders and their influential
captain David Hubert offered no threat to the Chelsea defence
and their most memorable contribution to the night was their
garish crimson strip.
There was little doubt about the outcome even before the
match began with Genk in a poor run of domestic form having
lost their last three matches and bottom of Group E with just
one point and no goals.
By contrast Chelsea have only lost once, to Manchester
United, all season and although they had won only one of their
previous five games in the competition, it was always going to
be a night of damage limitation for the visitors.
Torres, who had only scored three times for Chelsea since
his 50.0 million pounds move from Liverpool in January, almost
put them ahead a minute before Meireles scored when he hit the
post from four yards with only keeper Laszlo Koteles to beat.
Meireles struck with a hard low shot from outside the box
and soon after Torres latched on to a Frank Lampard pass and
slotted home.
He made it 3-0 with a textbook header from a Meireles cross
after 27 minutes and Ivanovic headed the fourth from a Florent
Malouda free kick.
Chelsea took their foot of the gas in the second half but
even then Genk offered little to worry them and Kalou wrapped up
an easy win after Koteles made a fine reflex save to deny Torres
his hat-trick but could not stop Kalou scoring.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Martyn Herman)