LONDON Dec 6 Chelsea shook off their
recent problems with an accomplished performance that secured a
3-0 home victory over Valencia on Tuesday and took them into the
Champions League knockout phase for the ninth successive season.
The Londoners needed to win to be sure of advancing from
Group E and settled any nerves after three minutes when Didier
Drogba did well to make space and fire in a low shot.
Defensive hesitation by Victor Ruiz 15 minutes later allowed
Ramires to poke in the second and Chelsea took control from then
on, completing one of their best performances of the season with
Drogba's second 14 minutes from time.
Valencia, who hammered Genk 7-0 in their last Champions
League match, would have qualified with a score draw but though
they had much more possession in the second half they rarely
threatened to score.
Having conceded a late winner at Bayer Leverkusen two weeks
ago, a goal that secured the German side's progress, Chelsea
went into Tuesday's match with work to do against their
free-scoring visitors.
However, they began full of confidence and after Drogba, who
enjoyed a great night, put them ahead early on they never looked
back.
It was his through ball that left Ruiz dithering for the
second goal and, after missing a great chance in the 73rd
minute, the Ivorian striker made amends when he ran on to a
perfect pass from the impressive Juan Mata to knock in his
second.
Valencia struggled to get a foothold in the match and
Sofiane Feghouli's sharp shot midway through the second half,
well saved by Petr Cech, was the nearest they came to scoring.
They now head into the Europa League.
Chelsea's good night was completed when news came through of
Leverkusen's draw at Genk which sent the Londoners into the last
16 as group winners.
