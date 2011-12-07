LONDON Dec 7 England midfielder Frank
Lampard still has a major role to play at Chelsea despite being
left out of the team that beat Valencia 3-0 on Tuesday to reach
the last 16 of the Champions League, manager Andre Villas-Boas
said.
Lampard, 33, who has played in over 500 matches for Chelsea
since joining from West Ham United 10 years ago, was an unused
substitute as Villas-Boas opted for a midfield three of Oriol
Romeu, Raul Meireles and Ramires against the Spanish team at
Stamford Bridge.
However, Villas-Boas, who also took Lampard off during
Saturday's 3-0 Premier League win at Newcastle United, said he
was in contention to face Premier League leaders Manchester City
at Stamford Bridge on Monday.
"Frank has been fantastic. We have to select 11 and he
wasn't in this 11," Villas-Boas said. "Important players have
been left out at Chelsea, players of immense talent.
"He has been in a fantastic moment and is sure to threaten
for the starting 11 on Monday.
"He is one of the greatest players in the world but this
choice was three players in midfield because of their technical
ability to keep possession and keep it on the ground without a
lot of long balls.
"We know that Frank can also do this but he was not our
choice for this game. He will certainly come back in the future.
He has been fantastic in the way he has taken these tough
decisions."
SLAP IN THE FACE
Chelsea, who could have missed out on qualification for the
knockout stages, won easily on Tuesday to top the group with two
goals from experienced striker Didier Drogba, who also set up a
goal for Ramires.
"Finishing top of the group is fantastic," Villa Boas said.
"It is against all odds. Nobody would have put a bet on us
finishing top but it has happened and it is very satisfying.
"The team was excellent. It was a win of human values, team
spirit, solidarity, responsibility, strength of character,
resilience, ability to take criticism."
Although Villas-Boas was delighted to top the group, which
means they will avoid Spanish heavyweights Barcelona and Real
Madrid in the last 16 draw, he could not resist hitting back at
the media who had criticised him in recent weeks after they had
lost three of four matches.
"We've been chased by different kinds of people and
pressures. Here we have given everyone a slap in the face," the
Portuguese said.
"It is unfortunate for you guys because you have to report
on a brilliant win for Chelsea. "It (the coverage) has been over
the top."
Villas Boas said he had been particularly upset by the
criticism from former Manchester United and England defender
Gary Neville, now a television pundit.
"We see a "Manchester United" defender (Neville) say in the
preparations for the game things like, 'I don't want to be one
of the Chelsea players today, I couldn't play this game and it
is a difficult game for them'.
"This is out of this world for me, I don't believe this.
This is a continuous persecution, it is aggression towards one
club."
