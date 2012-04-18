Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
LONDON, April 18 Didier Drogba scored late in the first half and Chelsea kept free-scoring Lionel Messi in check to secure a 1-0 win over holders Barcelona in their Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday.
Ivorian Drogba finished off a swift break with an incisive finish from a Ramires pass in stoppage time at a rain-soaked Stamford Bridge.
Barca, looking to knock Chelsea out at this stage for the second time in four seasons, dominated the opening half but were quieter after the break as the well-organised hosts kept their shape.
Alexis Sanchez lofted a shot against the crossbar and Cesc Fabregas was denied by Ashley Cole's goalline clearance, but Chelsea capitalised after Frank Lampard robbed a hesitant Messi of possession on halfway.
Lampard picked out Ramires with a fine pass and the Brazilian had space to burst forward and cross low for Drogba to sweep low past Victor Valdes.
Barca are bidding to become the first club since AC Milan in 1989 and 1990 to lift the European Cup in successive seasons. (Reporting by Michael Collett, Editing by Justin Palmer)
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.