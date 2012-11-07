LONDON Nov 7 Substitute Victor Moses headed a last-gasp winner for Chelsea to give the European champions an unlikely 3-2 victory over impressive Shakhtar Donetsk at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Moses headed home a corner in the fourth minute of stoppage time to put Chelsea level on seven points with Shakhtar at the top of Champions League Group E.

Chelsea took the lead through Fernando Torres after six minutes but were second best to the Ukraine champions for long periods.

Torres profited from the first of two mistakes by goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov when he charged a clearance down and the ball went straight into the net but Shakhtar were level three minutes later when Willian side-footed home from close range.

Chelsea, without the injured Ashley Cole and Frank Lampard and with John Terry on the bench, went 2-1 up five minutes from halftime when Oscar took advantage of another Pyatov error to score from long range, but the visitors were level again two minutes after the break when Willian planted the ball home after an excellent Shakhtar build-up.

