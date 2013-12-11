LONDON Dec 11 Chelsea made sure they will go into next week's draw for the last 16 of the Champions League as group winners with a routine 1-0 victory over Steaua Bucharest on Wednesday.

Demba Ba marked a rare starting berth to bundle in Chelsea's opener after 11 minutes at Stamford Bridge and Jose Mourinho's side spent most of the rest of the match in third gear against the Romanian side who finished bottom of Group E.

Chelsea wasted several chances to increase their goal tally while Steaua's one real chance was wasted early on by Gabriel Iancu.

Victory left Chelsea top of the group with 12 points, two more than Bundesliga side Schalke, and got them back on track after last weekend's Premier League defeat by Stoke City. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)