LONDON Oct 21 Chelsea crushed Maribor 6-0 in a predictably one-sided Champions League Group G match at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday that saw Jose Mourinho's side stretch their unbeaten run from the start of the season to 12 matches.

Veterans Didier Drogba, 36, who scored a penalty, and skipper John Terry, 33, were both on the scoresheet along with Loic Remy, Eden Hazard - who scored twice, once from the spot - and an own goal.

Remy opened the scoring after 13 minutes before Drogba doubled the lead from the penalty spot after 23 minutes with his first goal since returning to the club. He had replaced Remy, who injured himself scoring.

Terry made it 3-0 after 31 minutes before Mitja Viler put through his own net to make it 4-0 nine minutes into the second half.

Agim Ibraimi then fired a Maribor penalty against the post after 64 minutes before Hazard made it 5-0 with Chelsea's second spot kick of the night.

Hazard added a superb stoppage-time sixth to complete the rout and leave Chelsea top of the group with seven points from three matches.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Stephen Wood)