LONDON Oct 31 Chelsea's Didier Drogba will miss Tuesday's Champions League game at Racing Genk after having surgery on his arm, manager Andre Villas-Boas said.

Drogba's fellow striker Nicolas Anelka is back in the squad after missing Saturday's embarrassing 5-3 home defeat by Arsenal through injury but midfielder John Obi Mikel is rested for the game in Belgium.

Defender Branislav Ivanovic said the Chelsea players were fuming about their performance against Arsenal.

"The whole team is angry and we have to show the reaction and our character, to change things," said the 27-year-old Serbian international. "It was a big derby and when you lose you cannot be happy.

"As a defender I can never be happy with conceding five goals. The good part is we know where we made mistakes and we can try everything to make sure it does not happen again.

"Words don't need to be (spoken). Every one of us has to look in the mirror, to be honest with how we played defensively," added Ivanovic.

Chelsea are looking to do the 'double' over Genk after crushing the Belgians 5-0 at Stamford Bridge two weeks ago.

The Londoners are top of Group E with seven points from three games, one ahead of Bayer Leverkusen. Valencia are third with two points and Genk are bottom with one.