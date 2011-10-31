LONDON Oct 31 Chelsea's Didier Drogba will miss
Tuesday's Champions League game at Racing Genk after having
surgery on his arm, manager Andre Villas-Boas said.
Drogba's fellow striker Nicolas Anelka is back in the squad
after missing Saturday's embarrassing 5-3 home defeat by Arsenal
through injury but midfielder John Obi Mikel is rested for the
game in Belgium.
Defender Branislav Ivanovic said the Chelsea players were
fuming about their performance against Arsenal.
"The whole team is angry and we have to show the reaction
and our character, to change things," said the 27-year-old
Serbian international. "It was a big derby and when you lose you
cannot be happy.
"As a defender I can never be happy with conceding five
goals. The good part is we know where we made mistakes and we
can try everything to make sure it does not happen again.
"Words don't need to be (spoken). Every one of us has to
look in the mirror, to be honest with how we played
defensively," added Ivanovic.
Chelsea are looking to do the 'double' over Genk after
crushing the Belgians 5-0 at Stamford Bridge two weeks ago.
The Londoners are top of Group E with seven points from
three games, one ahead of Bayer Leverkusen. Valencia are third
with two points and Genk are bottom with one.
