LONDON, April 8 Chelsea substitute Demba Ba struck a dramatic late goal to seal a 2-0 home victory over Paris St Germain and a place in the Champions League semi-finals on the away goals rule on Tuesday.

PSG were heading for a first appearance in the last four since 1995 when Ba bundled in a loose ball after 87 minutes to clinch the tie, which ended 3-3 on aggregate.

Chelsea went ahead in a tense end-to-end battle at Stamford Bridge with a superbly-taken goal from substitute Andre Schuerrle after 32 minutes and they also hit the bar twice in two minutes early in the second half.

PSG, who won the first leg 3-1, dominated early on and Edinson Cavani missed two good chances in the closing stages which added to the almost unbearable tension on the night.

Chelsea, despite losing playmaker Eden Hazard to injury after 17 minutes when Schuerrle came on, finished strongly and were worthy winners on another memorable European night in west London. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)