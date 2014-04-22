(Updates with Terry injury, changes slug)

By Iain Rogers

MADRID, April 22 Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech will miss the rest of the season after landing heavily and injuring his right elbow in Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Atletico Madrid in their Champions League semi-final first leg.

Captain John Terry will also be sidelined for the last three Premier League games of the campaign after twisting his ankle in the second half but he could be fit for next month's Champions League final in Lisbon if Chelsea get through.

Czech Republic international Cech was replaced by 41-year-old Mark Schwarzer in the 18th minute at the Vicente Calderon after Atletico midfielder Raul Garcia took a tumble and felled the keeper at a corner.

"Petr Cech was knocked over. I don't remember which player it was but he has an injury that means his season is over," Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho told reporters.

"And John...we'll have to get to the final for him to be able to play again this season."

The injuries represent a blow to second-placed Chelsea's chances of catching Premier League leaders Liverpool who are five points clear of the London club.

The two title rivals meet at Anfield this Sunday.

Understudy Schwarzer deputised for an unwell Cech on Saturday when Chelsea slipped to a shock 2-1 home defeat by bottom club Sunderland.

Australian Schwarzer, making only his second Champions League appearance on Tuesday, became the oldest player to feature in the knockout phase.

The second leg against Atletico is at Stamford Bridge on April 30. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)