LISBON, Sept 29 In-form striker Diego Costa will start for Chelsea, despite a troublesome hamstring, in the Champions League Group G clash against Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday, manager Jose Mourinho said.

"There is a risk, but he plays," Mourinho told a news conference.

"We assume the risk. Hopefully everything goes well and hopefully from Tuesday to Sunday he has enough period of time to be back on track and to play against Arsenal."

Costa, with eight goals in six games for the Premier League leaders, was part of a 20-player party that travelled to the Portuguese capital on Monday.

Missing from the squad were striker Didier Drogba, who has been left at home after aggravating an ankle problem, and midfielder Ramires.

"Seems I came back too quickly from my ankle injury and have aggravated it further in training so won't be travelling with team today," Ivorian Drogba tweeted.

Mourinho said Drogba would be out for "a couple of weeks".

Ramires sustained a muscular injury in the Premier League draw with Manchester City on Sept. 21 and missed the weekend win over Aston Villa. (Writing by Justin Palmer; editing by Alan Baldwin)