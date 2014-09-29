(Adds details)

LISBON, Sept 29 In-form striker Diego Costa will start for Chelsea, despite a troublesome hamstring, in the Champions League Group G clash against Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday, manager Jose Mourinho said.

"There is a risk, but he plays," Mourinho told a news conference.

"We assume the risk. Hopefully everything goes well and hopefully from Tuesday to Sunday he has enough period of time to be back on track and to play against Arsenal."

Costa, with eight goals in six games for the Premier League leaders, was part of a 20-player party that travelled to the Portuguese capital on Monday.

Missing from the squad were striker Didier Drogba, who has been left at home after aggravating an ankle problem, and midfielder Ramires.

'Drogba is going to be out for a couple of weeks,' continued Mourinho, with the subject now turning to the Ivorian striker who has not travelled to Lisbon with the squad.

"He had a problem in the training session with his ankle, so it was not possible for him to travel and I think it will not be possible for him to recover for Sunday (when Chelsea host Arsenal)."

Ramires sustained a muscular injury in the Premier League draw with Manchester City on Sept. 21 and missed the weekend win over Aston Villa.

Chelsea were pegged back by Schalke 04 in a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge to open their Champions League campaign and Mourinho predicted a difficult test against a Sporting side unbeaten at home in 16 European games.

"I don't know the meaning of favourite in a football match. A good result is to win. We will try to win but to desire and to achieve are two different things.

"Sporting has its weapons. A point could be considered a good result [for them]," he said.

"Will the team mount its strategy based on the goal of achieving one point? On Friday we saw a team that is not going for a draw. If they stick to themselves and assume their identity then it will be a great match and a great return for Sporting to the Champions League."