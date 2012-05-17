LONDON May 17 Penpix of Chelsea players ahead of Saturday's Champions League final against Bayern Munich in Munich's Allianz Arena stadium:

Goalkeepers

1-PETR CECH, Age 29. After spells at Sparta Prague and Rennes, he joined Chelsea for 7.0 million pounds ($11.23 million) in 2004. Wears a distinctive rugby-style scrum cap following a head injury against Reading in October 2006. After a shaky start to this season, has largely been back to his best. Turns 30 on the day of the final.

22-ROSS TURNBULL, Age 27. A former England Under-20 international who joined Chelsea three years ago from Middlesbrough. Has moved ahead Hilario as Cech's stand-in. Only made a handful of appearances this season, but got sent off in a League Cup tie at Everton in October.

Defenders

3-ASHLEY COLE, Age 31. Widely regarded as one of the best left backs in the world. Became the first man to win seven FA Cup winners medals when Chelsea beat Liverpool in the Final on May 5, and England's most capped full back with 93 appearances. His late goal-line clearance against Napoli in the first leg of the Round of 16 in February effectively kept Chelsea in the competition. Lost the 2006 Champions League final with Arsenal and the 2008 one with Chelsea. 4-DAVID LUIZ, Age 25. The curly-haired Brazilian has been out of the side for the last month after injuring his hamstring against Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup semi-final on April 15 but is optimistic about being fit for Saturday. Has settled down this season following an erratic opening spell at Stamford Bridge after joining from Benfica in Jan. 2011.

24-GARY CAHILL, Age 26. Joined Chelsea from Bolton Wanderers for 7.0 million in January and has a chance of winning a Champions League medal while his old club have just been relegated. Like Luiz he has not played since last month after injuring a hamstring in the second leg of the semi-final against Barcelona, but said after training on Tuesday he was fit enough to play in the final.

17-JOSE BOSINGWA, Age 29. Was an unused substitute when Porto won the Champions League in 2004, and joined Chelsea just after they lost the 2008 final. Could miss out again as he is not a regular starter for Chelsea although he did play as a substitute in both semi-final legs against Barcelona.

34-RYAN BERTRAND, Age 22. Highly regarded young defender who has made a handful of Premier League appearances in the closing stages of the season. Could find himself included in the squad for Saturday because of the suspensions ruling out John Terry and Branislav Ivanovic and the injury worries over Luiz and possibly Cahill.

19-PAULO FERREIRA, Age 33. At the other end of the age spectrum from Bertrand, but could be in the squad for the same reason - as defensive cover. Has rarely featured this season but played in every minute of Porto's successful Champions League campaign in 2004 before joining Chelsea.

Midfielders

8-FRANK LAMPARD, Age 33. Terry may be missing, but the other pillar of Chelsea's success over the last decade should be present as he tries to add another winner's medal to the glittering array he has collected since joining the club from West Ham United in 2001. One winner's medal that has eluded him is a Champions League one. The icing on the cake would be to score against Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer after his shot for England beat the German in the 2010 World Cup but the goal was not awarded when officials missed it crossing the line. 12-JOHN OBI MIKEL, Age 25. Born in Nigeria, and played there, South Africa and Norway before joining Chelsea in 2006 - a move that provoked a legal wrangle with Manchester United. A powerful influence in midfield, has been a major influence in Chelsea's advance to the final. 15-FLORENT MALOUDA, Age 31. Chelsea manager Roberto di Matteo said this week that Malouda was "touch and go" for the final nursing a hamstring injury suffered in the first half of the last match of the Premier League campaign against Blackburn Rovers. Has had his critics at Stamford Bridge but the French international has featured in almost every match this season.

6-ORIEL ROMEU, Age 20. The young Spaniard featured more regularly before Andre Villas-Boas was sacked but has only had limited exposure since Di Matteo took control. Briefly involved with Barcelona's senior side after playing nearly 50 games for Barcelona B. Could get a chance because of Chelsea's injury concerns and suspensions. A sound deep-lying midfielder.

5-MICHAEL ESSIEN, Age 29. Has suffered a spate of injuries and missed the first half of the season, only returning in January and making his first Premier League start of the campaign in the 3-3 draw against Manchester United in February. Strong, inspirational midfield bedrock whose best days may be behind him but he is still a formidable player.

Forwards

9-FERNANDO TORRES, Age 28. The Spaniard suffered a well-documented and goal drought after moving from Liverpool for a record fee between British clubs when he cost Chelsea 50.0 million pounds in Jan. 2011. Could hardly stop scoring at either Atletico Madrid or Liverpool but, following his move to Stamford Bridge, the goals dried up until very recently. Scored a fine hat-trick against Queen Park Rangers in April, five days after his superb solo goal at Barcelona which sealed Chelsea's place in the final.

10-JUAN MATA, Age 24. Has enjoyed a fine first season at Chelsea following his move from Valencia last summer and was voted Chelsea's Player of the Year last week. Intelligent, gifted ball-player who sits in the hole behind the front men and provides them with plenty of opportunities. Scored a blistering volley against Manchester United in February. Is a possible match-winner for Chelsea on Saturday.

11-DIDIER DROGBA, Age 34. Became the first man to score in four FA Cup finals when he found the net against Liverpool on May 5 and also possesses the astonishing record of scoring in all eight competitive matches he has played at Wembley. The powerfully built Ivorian international has led the Chelsea line for the last eight years but there is widespread speculation that Saturday's match could be his last for the club. 21-SALOMON KALOU, Age 26. Spent most of the time on the bench or out of the side while Villas-Boas was in charge, but has been playing regularly again under Di Matteo. For a front man he does a lot of defensive covering and is dangerous playing wide. Played as an extra-time substitute in the 2008 final against Manchester United and scored in the subsequent shootout, which United won.

23-DANIEL STURRIDGE, Age 22. Started the season in outstanding scoring form and earned a first call-up to the England team, although he has not been so prolific in the second half of the season. Joined Chelsea from Manchester City in 2009 and spent time at Bolton on loan before making his mark at the Bridge. ($1 = 0.6235 British pounds) (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Alison Wildey)