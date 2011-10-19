(Adds teams)
Oct 19 Chelsea 5 Racing Genk 0 - Champions
League Group E result:
At Stamford Bridge, London
Scorers: Raul Meireles 8, Fernando Torres 11, 27, Branislav
Ivanovic 42, Salomon Kalou 72
Halftime: 4-0
Teams:
Chelsea: 1-Petr Cech; 2-Branislav Ivanovic, 17-Jose Bosingwa
(33-Alex 77), 4-David Luiz, 3-Ashley Cole (19-Paulo Ferreira
46); 6-Oriol Romeu, 8-Frank Lampard (21-Salomon Kalou 68),
16-Raul Meireles, 15-Florent Malouda, 9-Fernando Torres,
39-Nicolas Anelka.
Racing Genk: 26-Laszlo Koteles; 16-Anele Ngongca, 2-Abel
Masuero (15-Fabien Camus 46), 8-Daniel Tozser, 33-Daniel Pudil;
7-Khaleem Hyland, 11-Anthony Vanden Borre; 19-Thomas Buffel,
9-Jelle Vossen (27-Kennedy Nwanganga 81), 14-Kevin De Bruyne;
18-Elyaniv Barda (21-Dugary Ndabashinze 70).
Referee: Alexei Nikolaev (Russia)
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Toby Davis)