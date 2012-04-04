UPDATE 1-Soccer-My dream has died, says sacked Ranieri
LONDON, Feb 24 Claudio Ranieri said his "dream died" when he was sacked by Leicester City nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against all the odds.
April 4 Chelsea 2 Benfica 1 - Champions League quarter-finals, second leg result:
Chelsea beat Benfica 3-1 on aggregate
At Stamford Bridge
Scorers:
Chelsea: Frank Lampard 21 penalty, Raul Meireles 90+2
Benfica: Javi Garcia 85
Red card: Maxi Pereira (Benfica) 40
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Damir Skomina (Slovenia)
Teams:
Chelsea: 1-Petr Cech; 2-Branislav Ivanovic, 4-David Luiz, 26-John Terry (24-Gary Cahill 60), 3-Ashley Cole; 12-John Obi Mikel, 7-Ramires, 8-Frank Lampard, 10-Juan Mata (16-Raul Meireles 79); 9-Fernando Torres (11-Didier Drogba 88), 21-Salomon Kalou.
Benfica: 1-Artur Moraes; 14-Maxi Pereira, 6-Javi Garcia, 3-Emerson, 38-Joan Capdevila; 28-Axel Witsel, 21-Nemanja Matic, 8-Bruno Cesar (19-Rodrigo 72); 10-Pablo Aimar, 7-Oscar Cardozo (18-Nelson Oliveira 57), 20-Nicolas Gaitan (12-Yannick Djalo 61).
-
First leg: Benfica 0 Chelsea 1 (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
