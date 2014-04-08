LONDON, April 8 Chelsea 2 Paris St Germain 0 - Champions League quarter-final second leg result.

Chelsea win on away goals after 3-3 aggregate draw

At Stamford Bridge

Scorers: Andre Schuerrle 32, Demba Ba 87

Halftime: 1-0

Referee: Pedro Proenca, Portugal (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Toby Davis)