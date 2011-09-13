Soccer-Midfielder Tiote swaps Newcastle for China's Beijing Enterprises
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.
Sept 13 Chelsea 2 Bayer Leverkusen 0 - Champions League Group E result:
At Stamford Bridge, London
Scorers: David Luiz 67, Juan Mata 90+3
Halftime: 0-0
Teams:
Chelsea: 1-Petr Cech; 17-Jose Bosingwa, 2-Branislav Ivanovic, 4-David Luiz (33-Alex 75), 3-Ashley Cole; 12-John Obi Mikel, 16-Raul Meireles (8-Frank Lampard 64), 15-Florent Malouda, 10-Juan Mata; 9-Fernando Torres, 23-Daniel Sturridge (39-Nicolas Anelka 64)
Bayer Leverkusen: 23-Bernd Leno; 3-Stefan Reinartz, 21-Omer Toprak, 24-Michal Kadlec, 27-Gonzalo Castro; 18-Sidney Sam (19-Eren Derdiyok 73), 6-Simon Rolfes, 8-Lars Bender (14-Hanno Balitsch 80), 13-Michael Ballack (10-Renato Augusto 66); 9-Andre Schuerrle, 11-Stefan Kiessling
Referee: Stephane Lannoy (France) (Editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 9 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said Andy Carroll may miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion as the striker has not trained this week due to a minor groin injury.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - South Korea's Pyeongchang marks the one-year countdown to Asia's first Winter Olympics outside of Japan with a news conference and ceremony at the Gangneung Hockey Center. (OLYMPICS-PYEONGCHANG/ (PIX, TV), expect by 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 400 words)