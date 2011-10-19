LONDON, Oct 19 Teams for Wednesday's Champions
League Group E match between Chelsea and Racing Genk at Stamford
Bridge:
Chelsea: 1-Petr Cech; 2-Branislav Ivanovic, 17-Jose
Bosingwa, 4-David Luiz, 3-Ashley Cole; 6-Oriol Romeu, 8-Frank
Lampard, 16-Raul Meireles, 15-Florent Malouda, 9-Fernando
Torres, 39-Nicolas Anelka.
Racing Genk: 26-Laszlo Koteles; 16-Anele Ngongca, 2-Abel
Masuero, 8-Daniel Tozser, 33-Daniel Pudil; 7-Khaleem Hyland,
11-Anthony Vanden Borre; 19-Thomas Buffel, 9-Jelle Vossen,
14-Kevin De Bruyne; 18-Elyaniv Barda.
Referee: Alexei Nikolaev (Russia)
(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Toby Davis)