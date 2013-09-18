Soccer-Tottenham and Man City keep up the chase
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
LONDON, Sept 18 Teams for Wednesday's Champions League Group E match between Chelsea and FC Basel at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea: 1-Petr Cech; 2-Branislav Ivanovic, 24-Gary Cahill, 4-David Luiz, 3-Ashley Cole; 17-Eden Hazard, 8-Frank Lampard, 16-Marco van Ginkel, 11-Oscar, 22-Willian, 29-Samuel Eto'o.
Substitutes: 23-Mark Schwarzer, 10-Juan Mata, 12-John Obi Mikel, 15-Kevin De Bruyne, 19-Demba Ba, 26-John Terry, 28-Cesar Azpilicueta.
FC Basel: 1-Yann Sommer; 19-Behrang Safari, 13-Ivan Ivanov, 16-Fabian Schar, 14-Valentin Stocker; 15-Kay Voser, 20-Fabian Frei, 30-Giovanni Sio, 21-Marcelo Diaz, 22-Salah 9-Marco Streller.
Substitutes: 18-Germano Vailati, 4-Philipp Degen, 5-Arlind Ajeti, 7-David Degan, 10-Matias Delgado, 26-Gaston Sauro, 34-Taulant Xhaka.
Referee: Daniele Orsato (Italy)
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur struck another blow in the battle for a top-four finish but manager Mauricio Pochettino is refusing to concede the Premier League title race to Chelsea after a 3-2 win over Everton on Sunday.
* City host Stoke on Wednesday, Sunderland host Burnley on Mar. 18