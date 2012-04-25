By Martyn Herman
LONDON, April 25 In the midst of Chelsea's
Champions League ecstasy on Tuesday, one can only wonder at the
thoughts going through the mind of their disgraced skipper John
Terry.
A gallant 2-2 draw against Barcelona in the Nou Camp gave
Chelsea a 3-2 aggregate victory and a place in the final for
another crack at Europe's most prestigious club trophy after the
heartbreaking 2008 loss to Manchester United on a rainy night in
Moscow when Terry missed a potentially match-winning penalty.
The influential central defender has always vowed to make up
for that shattering experience but an act of folly means he will
be a mere cheerleader in Munich next month when Chelsea take on
either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid.
His instant red card for a ludicrous knee in the back of
Barca striker Alexis Sanchez after 37 minutes, just after Sergio
Busquets had put Barca in front and with central defensive
partner Gary Cahill off injured, should have been curtains for
his side's hopes.
As it was, a steely rearguard action from the 10 Chelsea
players left on the pitch spared Terry from again taking the
blame for another night of Chelsea heartache.
"On a personal note, of course I'm disappointed but believe
me this football club deserves to be in the Champions League
final," said Terry, who initially tried to excuse himself but
later admitted he deserved a red card.
"We've had a little bit of luck along the way in the
competition and long may it continue, but I hope the incident
doesn't take away from how well the lads played.
"I've apologised to (the players)and I want to apologise to
all the Chelsea fans as well."
Such is Terry's stock at Chelsea, for whom he has made more
than 540 appearances, that the fans will not castigate their
captain who may have squandered his last chance to play in a
second Champions League final.
He has proved many times how well he copes with adversity
but this season has tested his mental fortitude to the full.
In October he was accused by Queens Park Rangers defender
Anton Ferdinand, brother of England colleague Rio, of racial
abuse during a Premier League game.
Terry denies the charge but will go on trial in July and
many are questioning his role in England's Euro 2012 squad.
In February he was stripped of the England captaincy by the
FA who said the impending trial so close to the tournament in
Poland and Ukraine would make it hard for him to hold down a
role that brings such responsibility.
It was the second time Terry had been relieved of the
England armband, the other occasion coming in 2010 after
allegations of an extra-marital affair with the former
girlfriend of a fellow England international.
The controversy over the racism allegations also left
England without a manager after Fabio Capello apparently quit
because he disagreed with the FA's stance on the matter.
Terry's performances on the pitch, despite knee surgery this
season and two recent cracked ribs, have stood up well.
Yet, despite his pre-match rallying call for calm heads and
discipline in the face of the expected Barcelona onslaught,
Terry let himself down in spectacular fashion and will find
sympathy for missing the final in short supply.
"At this level of football I don't think I've seen anything
as stupid, it's the most unbelievable thing I've seen in my
life," said former England midfielder Jamie Redknapp, who was
part of the Sky Sports commentary team.
