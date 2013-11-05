Soccer-Wenger focuses on 'bigger picture' for Arsenal future
March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will make a decision about his future based on the "bigger picture" and not a recent slump in form.
LONDON Nov 5 Rejuvenated striker Fernando Torres will miss Chelsea's Champions League game against Schalke 04 on Wednesday after failing to recover from a thigh injury.
The Spanish international has been in sparkling form recently, scoring twice in the 3-0 victory at Schalke two weeks ago and also the winner against Premier League rivals Manchester City, but he has struggled to regain fitness after suffering a thigh injury.
He skipped training this week and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho said he would also be sidelined for Saturday's Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion.
"Fernando Torres is out, we need to wait for the scans tomorrow. It is easy to say he is out tomorrow and Saturday too and then comes the international break, let us see if he can recover in that period," Mourinho told a news conference.
Mourinho added that defender Ryan Bertrand has also been ruled out of the Schalke match after picking up an injury in training on Tuesday.
Chelsea and Schalke are tied on six points from three matches in Group E. Basel have four and Steaua Bucharest one. (Writing by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Justin Palmer)
March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will make a decision about his future based on the "bigger picture" and not a recent slump in form.
ROME - Napoli face the unenviable task of trying to recover a two-goal deficit against Real Madrid in their last 16, second leg tie after a 3-1 defeat at the Bernabeu. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-MAD/, expect from 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)
March 7 Defender Harry Maguire maintains that 19th-placed Hull City are still in control of their own destiny and can climb out of the Premier League relegation zone if they can rediscover some consistency.