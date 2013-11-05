LONDON Nov 5 Rejuvenated striker Fernando Torres will miss Chelsea's Champions League game against Schalke 04 on Wednesday after failing to recover from a thigh injury.

The Spanish international has been in sparkling form recently, scoring twice in the 3-0 victory at Schalke two weeks ago and also the winner against Premier League rivals Manchester City, but he has struggled to regain fitness after suffering a thigh injury.

He skipped training this week and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho said he would also be sidelined for Saturday's Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion.

"Fernando Torres is out, we need to wait for the scans tomorrow. It is easy to say he is out tomorrow and Saturday too and then comes the international break, let us see if he can recover in that period," Mourinho told a news conference.

Mourinho added that defender Ryan Bertrand has also been ruled out of the Schalke match after picking up an injury in training on Tuesday.

Chelsea and Schalke are tied on six points from three matches in Group E. Basel have four and Steaua Bucharest one. (Writing by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Justin Palmer)