LONDON Nov 4 A stunning free kick from Willian seven minutes from time gave Chelsea a nervy and hard-fought 2-1 Champions League Group G win over Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday to lift some of the gloom surrounding Stamford Bridge.

The English champions bossed the game throughout a largely one-sided first half and lead at the break after Dynamo centre-back Aleksandar Dragovic headed into his own net after 33 minutes.

The same player then scored at the right end when he thundered in Dynamo's equaliser after 77 minutes before Willian stepped up to strike a brilliant free kick that gave Dynamo keeper Olexandr Shovkovskiy no chance of saving.

The result left Chelsea in second place on seven points, behind leaders Porto on 10. Dynamo have five points and Maccabi Tel Aviv none. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Toby Davis)