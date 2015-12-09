LONDON Dec 9 Jose Mourinho's Chelsea earned some relief from their domestic woes on Wednesday, beating his former club Porto 2-0 to top Champions League Group G.

An 12th minute own goal which rebounded off Ivan Marcano under pressure from Diego Costa and a well-worked second half strike from Brazilian winger Willian ensured victory for the struggling English champions and sent Porto into the Europa League.

Chelsea, cheered by a beaming owner Roman Abramovich, looked a different side from the one that have slumped to eight domestic defeats in 15 league games, including four at home.

The result takes the pressure off Mourinho after intense speculation that the coach, who has won the Champions League with both Porto and Inter Milan, might lose his job if Chelsea failed to qualify for the knockout stages. (Reporting by Clare Lovell, Editing by Ian Chadband)