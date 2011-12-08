LONDON Dec 8 No matter what reasons
Manchester City try to put on their first round exit, their
inability to qualify for the knockout rounds of the Champions
League must be regarded as an abject failure.
The current unbeaten Premier League leaders are not a
rag-bag punch of hopefuls who had an outside chance of making
the last 16.
They are among the most expensively assembled squads ever
put together in English soccer with players such as Yaya Toure,
Vincent Kompany, Kolo Toure, Gael Clichy, David Silva and even
the absent Carlos Tevez all experienced Champions League
campaigners with their previous clubs.
Yaya Toure (Barcelona) Kolo Toure (Arsenal), Tevez and Owen
Hargreaves (both Manchester United) have all played in Champions
League finals while Dutchman Nigel de Jong has played in the
World Cup final.
Owner Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi has
invested almost a billion dollars in the club and players over
the last three years and may have to spend even more to realise
the ambition, expressed by a former chief executive, of making
City the best team in the world.
According to various apologists, City finished third in
Group A behind Bayern Munich and Napoli, because of a gulf in
class between the Champions League and the Premier League -- but
that did not stop Arsenal or Chelsea, who have both struggled
with form domestically, winning their groups.
The failure of Manchester United to make it through to the
knockout stages for only the third time in 17 years was due to
poor play and bad defending during their six matches which can
afflict any team.
City's failure to do so was because they failed to adapt to
the greater demands good teams put on them even though they have
an array of talent most clubs can only envy.
NOT WANTED
According to Jens Lehmann, who reached the Champions League
final with Arsenal in 2006 and has the unenviable record of
being the first player and only goalkeeper sent off in a final,
City were simply not good enough.
After seeing them beat Bayern Munich 2-0 on Wednesday, a
result that failed to carry them through because of Napoli's win
over Villarreal, Lehmann said he was delighted City failed to
advance.
He told German TV: "They play very, very boring football.
"They just make their opponents fall asleep with lots of
possession.
"But to be honest, that is not tactically very demanding.
The way they play here is the way any amateur team plays, only
not on such good grass.
"They just pack men behind the ball, have five against two
and just move the ball around.
"The goal then just comes from a fortunate circumstance."
He said he was also unimpressed by the atmosphere at their
Etihad Stadium ground.
"There was no life in the ground. The fans are so quiet.
"You have got to say, though, that they have not got anything
really to get excited about here. They had possession all of the
time, albeit in their own half where nothing was happening.
"It is a shame because it is not typical English football.
"We don't want to see Manchester City in the Champions League."
MANCINI SORRY
Despite their failure to advance among Europe's elite, City
will now play in UEFA's second-rung competition, the Europa
League, after Christmas.
However, they are still unbeaten in the Premier League and
barring a collapse in the second half of the season, are
favourites to win the title for the first time since 1968.
They could still end up winning four trophies this season:
Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup which would
be a very impressive haul.
Manager Roberto Mancini was keeping positive after their
unwanted Champions League departure.
"We go into the Europa league. It's another trophy and it's
an important trophy for Manchester City," Mancini told
reporters.
"It's a disappointment because we wanted to play in the
Champions League. We got 10 points and normally that is enough
to go through, so it seems very hard to go out with 10 points.
"If you are in the final it will be very important because
I've never won the Europa League. We are a good team. We played
well, we're very sorry for our supporters and I'm sorry for our
players.
"I think we need to improve as a team because we got a tough
group this year."
Their campaign was blighted from the first game when they
were held 1-1 at home by Napoli, and it quickly got worse when
they were beaten 2-0 by Bayern Munich in their second match
when, for reasons yet to be fully explained, Tevez failed to
appear as a second-half substitute after being told to warm-up
by Mancini.
Disciplined and in self-imposed exile, he has not played
for City since. Home and away wins over Villarreal gave them
some renewed hope, but their fate was effectively sealed when
they lost 2-1 at Napoli on Nov.22.
City have the resources to turn this failure into the
ultimate success at the highest level. The worry for Mancini is,
why his high performing players did not get closer to achieving
it now.
(Reporting by Mike Collett)